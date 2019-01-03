Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $0.70 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Globalstar an industry rank of 111 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GSAT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 45,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,498,654. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.35.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.69 million for the quarter.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globalstar (GSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.