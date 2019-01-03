Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.0% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Apple were worth $88,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 17,669.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067,124 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 18,553.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $89,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668,866 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $830,026,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $385,873,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,008,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,148,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $157.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $146.59 and a one year high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. HSBC cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.37 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.72.
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $3,235,664.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,058,442.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.
