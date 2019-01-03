Gogo (GOGO) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 33,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,620,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOGO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Northland Securities set a $2.00 price target on shares of Gogo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Get Gogo alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $261.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $217.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Gogo (GOGO) Trading Up 2.8%” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/gogo-gogo-trading-up-2-8.html.

About Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.