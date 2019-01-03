Gogo (GOGO) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 33,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,620,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOGO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Northland Securities set a $2.00 price target on shares of Gogo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.
The firm has a market cap of $261.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.96.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $217.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).
