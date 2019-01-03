Goldcliff Resource (GCN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.71.

About Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN)

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its primary asset is a 40% joint venture interest in the Pine Grove project encompassing approximately 4,586 acres of mineral rights, including patented and lode claims, located in Lyon County, Nevada.

