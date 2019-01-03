Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Short Interest Up 58.2% in December

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,268,512 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the November 30th total of 3,962,294 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,557,366 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, VP Gregory K. Palm sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $2,606,002.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7,719.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $172.03 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $275.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.90. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Short Interest Up 58.2% in December” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/goldman-sachs-group-inc-gs-short-interest-up-58-2-in-december.html.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.