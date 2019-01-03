Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Sell Rating for Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP)

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report released on Monday morning.

ISP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €2.60 ($3.02) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.50 ($2.91) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. HSBC set a €2.60 ($3.02) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.71 ($3.16).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Banking, Internat Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, and Asset Management business units. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

