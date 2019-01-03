Granite Construction (GVA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. MKM Partners set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Granite Construction and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Granite Construction and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Granite Construction stock opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Granite Construction’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Granite Construction will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Hildebrand Roberts sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $116,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,793.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1,072.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter worth $240,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the second quarter worth $245,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter worth $283,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

