GreenSky Inc (GSKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) will announce $99.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.20 million and the lowest is $96.91 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $404.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $401.86 million to $409.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $507.07 million, with estimates ranging from $442.92 million to $536.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.62.

In other news, insider Dennis I. Kelly acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $244,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSKY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.56. 39,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,454. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $27.01.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

