GrubHub Inc (GRUB) CTO Sells $205,629.44 in Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CTO Maria Belousova sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $205,629.44. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 857 shares in the company, valued at $64,035.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Maria Belousova also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 3rd, Maria Belousova sold 2,751 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $222,968.55.

On Thursday, November 1st, Maria Belousova sold 2,752 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $253,872.00.

On Monday, November 5th, Maria Belousova sold 3,368 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $312,516.72.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,354. GrubHub Inc has a 1 year low of $66.07 and a 1 year high of $149.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrubHub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of GrubHub from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,034,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,454,000 after buying an additional 1,396,482 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,102,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,422,000 after buying an additional 402,466 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 280.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 397,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,144,000 after buying an additional 293,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 1,042.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 315,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after buying an additional 288,202 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GrubHub

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

