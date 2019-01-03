Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

ASR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

ASR stock traded down $2.66 on Thursday, hitting $153.75. 42,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,451. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 1-year low of $127.95 and a 1-year high of $212.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.08). Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $194.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 4.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 16,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,650,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,533,000. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

