Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.22

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 709677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Santander upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 price objective on Grupo Televisa SAB and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Grupo Televisa SAB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Grupo Televisa SAB had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 944.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

