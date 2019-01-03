Grupo TMM SAB (GTMAY) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of GTMAY stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Grupo TMM SAB has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 million, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo TMM SAB had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 131.54%. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter.

About Grupo TMM SAB

Grupo TMM, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistics and transportation company in Mexico. It operates in four segments: Maritime, Logistics, Ports and Terminals, and Warehousing. The company offers maritime transportation services, including offshore vessels, which provide transportation and other services to the Mexican offshore oil industry; tankers that transport petroleum products in Mexican waters; parcel tankers, which transport liquid chemical and vegetable oil cargos from and to the United States and Mexico; tugboats that provide towing services at the port of Manzanillo, Mexico; and dry bulk carriers that transport unpackaged commodities, such as steel between South America, the Caribbean, and Mexico.

