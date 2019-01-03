GTT Communications (GTT) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised GTT Communications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on GTT Communications from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on GTT Communications to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. GTT Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of GTT stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.22. 216,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.39. GTT Communications has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $62.32.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.18. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $448.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GTT Communications will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other GTT Communications news, Director H Brian Thompson acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $39,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 601,403 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,892.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp acquired 524,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,583,555.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,583,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,526,597. Corporate insiders own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GTT Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GTT Communications by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

