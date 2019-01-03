GTX (GTXI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTX (NASDAQ:GTXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of GTX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GTX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of GTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.25.

GTX stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. 8,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,098. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.14. GTX has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $25.60.

GTX (NASDAQ:GTXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that GTX will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of GTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GTX by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of GTX by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 41,591 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GTX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

About GTX

GTx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and prostate cancer. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, SUI, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and selective androgen receptor degraders to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer.

