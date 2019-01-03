Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,178 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 807.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $108.97 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $97.68 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $163.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $124,178.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,458,203. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $72,914.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,408.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,045 shares of company stock worth $6,854,867 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, September 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.82.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

