Hacken Hits Market Cap of $1.61 Million (HKN)

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Hacken has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $2,949.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00007837 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, YoBit and Kuna. During the last week, Hacken has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hacken alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.98 or 0.13004051 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00028523 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Hacken Profile

Hacken (HKN) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,544,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,359,516 tokens. Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hacken’s official message board is steemit.com/@hacken. Hacken’s official website is hacken.io. The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hacken Token Trading

Hacken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Kuna and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.