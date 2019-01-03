Halcon Resources Corp (HK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) will post sales of $68.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Halcon Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.28 million. Halcon Resources posted sales of $25.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Halcon Resources will report full year sales of $223.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.17 million to $234.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $364.09 million, with estimates ranging from $326.54 million to $433.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Halcon Resources.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Halcon Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 101.20%. The business had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Halcon Resources’s revenue was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital set a $6.00 price target on shares of Halcon Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Halcon Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halcon Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

HK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. 4,916,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,417,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Halcon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 4.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HK. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Halcon Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Halcon Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Halcon Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Halcon Resources by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 47,574 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halcon Resources by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 36,902 shares during the period.

HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

