Halliburton (HAL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Halliburton’s international operations have held up reasonably well in the downturn and are expected to provide some cushion to the company’s near- to medium-term performance in the face of temporary challenges in North America. On a further positive note, the world’s No. 2 oilfield-services provider continues to report strong free cash flows that indicates excellent financial strength. However, pipeline takeaway capacity constraints in the Permian Basin is likely to weigh on investor confidence. Investors were spooked after the company warned that a slowdown in the oil and gas rich-Permian Basin activity due to pipeline bottleneck will be a drag on fourth quarter earnings. As such, while expecting a potentialrebound, Halliburton stock appears to have limited upside at current levels.”

HAL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.16.

NYSE HAL opened at $27.30 on Monday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Halliburton had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In related news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $43,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $232,776.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,796.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,939 shares of company stock worth $292,373. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 64,076,786 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,597,032,000 after acquiring an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,714,689 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $150,556,000 after acquiring an additional 226,387 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,076,786 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,597,032,000 after acquiring an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

