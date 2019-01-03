Halliburton (HAL) Position Decreased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,255 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 64,076,786 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,597,032,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.5% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,714,689 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $150,556,000 after purchasing an additional 226,387 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 64.2% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,076,786 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,597,032,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.16.

HAL opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

In other news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 7,200 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $232,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,796.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,210 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $43,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,939 shares of company stock valued at $292,373 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

