HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (HRGLY) Given Daily Media Impact Score of -2.00

Media headlines about HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR earned a news impact score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

HRGLY stock opened at $47.69 on Thursday. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th.

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

