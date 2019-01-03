Head-To-Head Comparison: Atrion (ATRI) vs. Invivo Therapeutics (NVIV)

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) and Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Atrion pays an annual dividend of $5.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Invivo Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. Atrion has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atrion and Invivo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A Invivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atrion and Invivo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion $146.60 million 9.25 $36.59 million N/A N/A Invivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$26.74 million ($18.50) -0.09

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than Invivo Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of Atrion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Invivo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of Atrion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Invivo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Atrion has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atrion and Invivo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion 23.19% 18.01% 16.26% Invivo Therapeutics N/A -292.02% -140.72%

Summary

Atrion beats Invivo Therapeutics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. The company's cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 myocardial protection system that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes critical drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products that are used in heart bypass surgery. Its ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. The company also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, it manufactures inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics; and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers, as well as other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

Invivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has research collaboration with the Q Therapeutics, Inc. for the evaluation of the combination of PLGA-PLL based Neuro-Spinal Scaffold with adult neural progenitor cells, including those from induced pluripotent stem cells. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

