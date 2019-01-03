Head to Head Contrast: Lazard (LAZ) & Apollo Global Management (APO)

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Lazard has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Global Management has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lazard pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Apollo Global Management pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Lazard pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apollo Global Management pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lazard has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lazard and Apollo Global Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard $2.70 billion 1.81 $253.58 million $3.78 9.97 Apollo Global Management $2.61 billion 1.92 $629.10 million $3.57 6.95

Apollo Global Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lazard. Apollo Global Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lazard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lazard and Apollo Global Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard 0 3 6 0 2.67 Apollo Global Management 0 3 4 1 2.75

Lazard presently has a consensus price target of $57.43, indicating a potential upside of 52.45%. Apollo Global Management has a consensus price target of $38.14, indicating a potential upside of 53.68%. Given Apollo Global Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Global Management is more favorable than Lazard.

Profitability

This table compares Lazard and Apollo Global Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard 11.49% 49.98% 11.98% Apollo Global Management 19.45% 43.98% 15.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.4% of Lazard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Apollo Global Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Lazard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Apollo Global Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Apollo Global Management beats Lazard on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The company's Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. It also manages real estate funds and private equity funds for its clients. The firm invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. Its alternative investments include investment in private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions. Its fixed income investments include income-oriented senior loans, bonds, collateralized loan obligations, structured credit, opportunistic credit, non-performing loans, distressed debt, mezzanine debt, and value oriented fixed income securities. The firm seeks to invest in chemicals, commodities, consumer and retail, oil and gas, metals, mining, agriculture, commodities, distribution and transportation, financial and business services, manufacturing and industrial, media distribution, cable, entertainment and leisure, telecom, technology, natural resources, energy, packaging and materials, and satellite and wireless industries. It seeks to invest in companies based in across North America with a focus on United States, and Europe. The firm also makes investments outside North America, primarily in Western Europe and Asia. It employs a combination of contrarian, value, and distressed strategies to make its investments. The firm seeks to make investments in the range of $10 million and $1.5 billion. The firm conducts an in-house research to create its investment portfolio. It seeks to acquire minority and majority positions in its portfolio companies. Apollo Global Management, LLC was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York City, with additional offices in New York City; Bethesda, Maryland; Chicago, Illinois; Los Angeles, California; Purchase, New York; Houston, Texas; London, United Kingdom; Frankfurt, Germany; Central, Hong Kong; Singapore; and Luxembourg.

