Head to Head Contrast: Salon Media Group (SLNM) versus Meet Group (MEET)

Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM) and Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Salon Media Group and Meet Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salon Media Group $4.57 million 0.70 -$9.57 million N/A N/A Meet Group $123.75 million 2.82 -$64.59 million $0.31 15.23

Salon Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Meet Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Salon Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Meet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.9% of Salon Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Meet Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Salon Media Group and Meet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salon Media Group N/A N/A N/A Meet Group -42.63% 10.15% 7.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Salon Media Group and Meet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salon Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Meet Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Meet Group has a consensus target price of $4.63, indicating a potential downside of 2.01%. Given Meet Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meet Group is more favorable than Salon Media Group.

Risk and Volatility

Salon Media Group has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meet Group has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meet Group beats Salon Media Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Salon Media Group Company Profile

Salon Media Group, Inc., an Internet media company, operates an online news Website in the United States. It produces a content Website with various subject-specific sections. The company's Salon.com Website features various voices and perspectives; and covers a range of topics, including news, politics, race, religion, arts and culture, entertainment, sustainability, innovation, technology, and business. It also hosts dynamic content, such as video, slideshows, and images. Salon Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc. operates various mobile social entertainment applications. Its applications are designed to meet the universal need for human connection. The company leverages a powerful live-streaming video platform, empowering global community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, and Tagged, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages. Its applications available on iPhone, iPad, and Android in various languages that facilitate interactions among users and encourage users to connect, communicate, and engage with each other. The company also owns and operates meetme.com, skout.com, tagged.com, hi5.com, and lovoo.com Websites; and provides online marketing capabilities, which enable marketers to display their advertisements in various formats and in various locations. The company was formerly known as MeetMe, Inc. and changed its name to The Meet Group, Inc. in April 2017. The Meet Group, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

