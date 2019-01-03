Head-To-Head Contrast: TEGNA (TGNA) vs. Television Francaise 1 (TVFCF)

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) and Television Francaise 1 (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TEGNA and Television Francaise 1, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TEGNA 1 4 7 0 2.50 Television Francaise 1 0 0 0 0 N/A

TEGNA currently has a consensus price target of $14.73, suggesting a potential upside of 32.32%. Given TEGNA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TEGNA is more favorable than Television Francaise 1.

Profitability

This table compares TEGNA and Television Francaise 1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TEGNA 26.46% 28.02% 5.97% Television Francaise 1 N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

TEGNA has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Television Francaise 1 has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TEGNA and Television Francaise 1’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TEGNA $1.90 billion 1.26 $273.74 million $1.08 10.31 Television Francaise 1 $2.28 billion 0.72 N/A N/A N/A

TEGNA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Television Francaise 1.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of TEGNA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of TEGNA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

TEGNA pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Television Francaise 1 does not pay a dividend. TEGNA pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

TEGNA beats Television Francaise 1 on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc., a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products. The company also sells commercial advertising spots of its television stations. In addition, it operates Premion, an over the top local advertising network; Hatch, a centralized 360-degree marketing services agency; and radio broadcast stations. The company was formerly known as Gannett Co., Inc. and changed its name to TEGNA Inc. in June 2015. TEGNA Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Television Francaise 1

Télévision Française 1 SA, an integrated media company, engages in broadcasting business in France and internationally. The company's Broadcasting segment operates TF1, an event-based channel; TMC, a digital terrestrial television channel; TFX, a channel targeting millennial audience; TF1 Séries Films, a cinema-series channel; LCI, a news channel; MYTF1, a digital platform; and TF1 Publicité, a content marketplace that markets various TV platforms. It also operates TV Breizh, a pay-TV channel to access gold series and iconic TV heroes; HISTOIRE, a channel that broadcasts documentaries, magazine programmes, docu-reality programmes, and historical films; Ushuaïa TV, a nature, mankind, and planet channel; and Serieclub, a theme channel. In addition, this segment produces magazine programmes, games, entertainment and reality TV programmes, sporting events, sports round-ups, advertising spots, special operations, short programmes, and animations, as well as corporate films; and co-produces and buys feature films, as well as acquires broadcasting rights for the TF1 channels. The company's Studios & Entertainment segment operates NEWEN Studios that produces and distributes audiovisual content in the areas of fiction, TV shows, and animation, as well as scripted reality, drama, and digital; and TF1 Studio to initiate, co-produce, or acquire new cinema projects, showcase films, and support talent throughout the value chain, such as cinema/e-cinema releases, video, VOD, and TV/SVOD sales. This segment is also involved in the creating, exploiting, and distributing activities in the areas of music, entertainment, licenses, games/toys, and collections, as well as broadcasting teleshopping programmes. Télévision Française 1 SA was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

