Head to Head Review: Bioanalytical Systems (BASI) versus Vitality Biopharma (VBIO)

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) and Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Bioanalytical Systems alerts:

This table compares Bioanalytical Systems and Vitality Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioanalytical Systems -0.74% 3.16% 1.20% Vitality Biopharma -4,355.14% -3,389.09% -719.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bioanalytical Systems and Vitality Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioanalytical Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Vitality Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Vitality Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Vitality Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bioanalytical Systems and Vitality Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioanalytical Systems $26.35 million 0.52 -$190,000.00 N/A N/A Vitality Biopharma $100,000.00 210.33 -$4.30 million N/A N/A

Bioanalytical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Vitality Biopharma.

Volatility and Risk

Bioanalytical Systems has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitality Biopharma has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bioanalytical Systems beats Vitality Biopharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioanalytical Systems

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Contract Research Services and Research Products segments. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. It also provides in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; preclinical and pathology services; product characterization, method development, and validation; bioanalytical testing to measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; stability testing to establish and confirm product purity, potency, and shelf life; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment offers analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments; and Vetronics' products, such as instruments and related software to monitor and diagnose cardiac function, and measure other vital physiological parameters in cats and dogs in veterinary clinics. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

About Vitality Biopharma

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company's products in pipeline include VBX-100, an oral cannabinoid formulation for inflammatory bowel disease, C.difficile-associated diarrhea and colitis, and narcotic bowel syndrome; and VBX-210, a cannabinoid formulation, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of gastrointestinal conditions. It develops additional cannabinoid product formulations for refractory pain and autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Stevia First Corp. and changed its name to Vitality Biopharma, Inc. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioanalytical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioanalytical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.