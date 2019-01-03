Head-To-Head Review: SBT Bancorp (SBTB) and Popular (BPOP)

SBT Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SBTB) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SBT Bancorp and Popular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBT Bancorp 17.46% 11.92% 0.76% Popular 16.32% 8.13% 0.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of SBT Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Popular shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of SBT Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Popular shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Popular pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Popular pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Popular has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Popular is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

SBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Popular has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SBT Bancorp and Popular, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBT Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Popular 0 1 6 0 2.86

Popular has a consensus target price of $54.43, suggesting a potential upside of 13.51%. Given Popular’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Popular is more favorable than SBT Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SBT Bancorp and Popular’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBT Bancorp $20.03 million 2.45 $2.35 million N/A N/A Popular $2.15 billion 2.23 $107.68 million $2.68 17.82

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than SBT Bancorp.

Summary

Popular beats SBT Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SBT Bancorp Company Profile

SBT Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Simsbury Bank & Trust Company, Inc. that provides commercial banking services to individual consumers and small businesses in Connecticut. The company offers FDIC-insured checking, savings, IRA accounts, and 401K rollover accounts; commercial loans and residential mortgage programs, as well as home equity lines and loans; safe deposits and other customary non-deposit banking services; Internet banking services; and investment products. It operates through branch offices in the towns of Granby, Avon, Bloomfield, and West Hartford, Connecticut; and six ATMs. SBT Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Weatogue, Connecticut.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides financial advisory, investment banking, investment and securities brokerage, and insurance and reinsurance services. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and occupied approximately 67 branch premises and other facilities in Puerto Rico; and 62 offices comprising 6 owned and 56 leased in New York, New Jersey, and Florida. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

