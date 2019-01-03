Head to Head Review: Tandy Brands Accessories (TBACQ) and Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)

Tandy Brands Accessories (OTCMKTS:TBACQ) and Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tandy Brands Accessories and Jerash Holdings (US), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandy Brands Accessories 0 0 0 0 N/A Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Tandy Brands Accessories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Tandy Brands Accessories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tandy Brands Accessories and Jerash Holdings (US)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jerash Holdings (US) $69.29 million 0.97 $10.41 million N/A N/A

Jerash Holdings (US) has higher revenue and earnings than Tandy Brands Accessories.

Dividends

Jerash Holdings (US) pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Tandy Brands Accessories does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Tandy Brands Accessories and Jerash Holdings (US)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A Jerash Holdings (US) 6.84% 16.08% 13.31%

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) beats Tandy Brands Accessories on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tandy Brands Accessories

Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. designs and markets men's, women's, and children's accessories in North America. Its product line includes casual, work, dress, and golf belts for men, women, juniors, young men, and children; gifts, such as flashlights, tabletop games, novelty gifts, auto accessories, camping accessories, and outdoor tools and gadgets; small leather goods consisting primarily of men's and women's wallets; and suspenders. The company markets its products under various licensed and proprietary brand names, including Sperry Top-Sider, Eddie Bauer, totes, Miss Me, Samsonite/American Tourister, Wolverine, Haggar, Arnold Palmer, Dockers, Kodiak, Terra, Rolfs, Amity, Canterbury, Prince Gardner, Princess Gardner, Chambers Belt Company, Absolutely Fresh, and Surplus brand names, as well as private brands for retail customers. Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. sells its products through various retail distribution channels, such as mass merchants, national chain stores, department stores, specialty stores, catalog retailers, golf pro shops, sporting goods stores, and the retail exchange operations of the United States military. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Dallas, Texas. On March 11, 2014, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. On April 23, 2014, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

