Head to Head Survey: Dell (DELL) versus Omnicell (OMCL)

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) and Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Omnicell and Dell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicell 0 2 4 0 2.67 Dell 0 0 1 0 3.00

Omnicell currently has a consensus target price of $73.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.60%. Dell has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.33%. Given Dell’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dell is more favorable than Omnicell.

Profitability

This table compares Omnicell and Dell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicell 6.11% 7.91% 4.44% Dell -2.84% 31.57% 3.97%

Risk & Volatility

Omnicell has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dell has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Omnicell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Dell shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Omnicell shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of Dell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Omnicell and Dell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicell $716.16 million 3.32 $20.60 million $0.18 333.06 Dell $78.66 billion 0.46 -$3.73 billion $6.17 7.64

Omnicell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dell. Dell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omnicell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Omnicell beats Dell on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc. provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications. The company also provides XR2 Central Pharmacy System, a hospital pharmacy robotics system; Central and Satellite Pharmacy Manager, an automated pharmacy storage and retrieval system; Controlled Substance Management, a controlled substance inventory management system; OmniLinkRx, a prescription routing system; and WorkflowRx, an automated pharmacy storage, retrieval, and packaging system. In addition, it offers Omnicell Supply Management System, an automated dispensing system; Omnicell Tissue Center, which manages the chain of custody for bone and tissue specimens; OptiFlex MS that manages medical and surgical supplies; OptiFlex SS, a module for the perioperative areas; and OptiFlex CL, a module for the cardiac catheterization lab and other procedure areas. Further, the company provides IV Solutions; enterprise analytics and solutions; Omnicell Interface Software; Mach4 Pharma Systems Medimat, a robotic dispensing system; Omnicell SupplyX subscription software; RFID solutions; and consumable medication blister cards, packaging equipment, and ancillary products and services to institutional pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Omnicell Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Omnicell, Inc. in 2001. Omnicell, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Dell

Dell Inc. (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer. The Company’s Large Enterprise customers include global and national corporate businesses. Its Public customers, which include educational institutions, government, health care, and law enforcement agencies, operate in their own communities. Its SMB segment is focused on helping small and medium-sized businesses by offering products, services, and solutions. Its Consumer segment is focused on delivering technology experience of entertainment, mobility, gaming, and design. In March 2014, the Company acquired StatSoft, a provider of advanced analytics solutions.

