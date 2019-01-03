Head to Head Survey: Liberty Braves Group Series B (BATRB) vs. TIM Participacoes (TSU)

Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) and TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Liberty Braves Group Series B alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Liberty Braves Group Series B and TIM Participacoes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Braves Group Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A TIM Participacoes 0 5 4 0 2.44

TIM Participacoes has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.34%. Given TIM Participacoes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TIM Participacoes is more favorable than Liberty Braves Group Series B.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series B and TIM Participacoes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Braves Group Series B N/A N/A N/A TIM Participacoes 14.39% 12.93% 7.57%

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Braves Group Series B has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM Participacoes has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series B and TIM Participacoes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Braves Group Series B $386.00 million 0.07 N/A N/A N/A TIM Participacoes $3.21 billion 2.39 $386.64 million $0.80 19.76

TIM Participacoes has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series B.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.9% of TIM Participacoes shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TIM Participacoes beats Liberty Braves Group Series B on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Braves Group Series B Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações S.A. provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services. The company also sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. As of December 31, 2017, it served a subscriber base of 58.6 million customers; and had approximately 12.2 thousand points of sales, including 156 company owned stores, as well as had approximately 310 thousand points of sales to access prepaid phone services through supermarkets, newsstands, and other small retailers. The company was formerly known as Tele Celular Sul Participações S.A. and changed its name to TIM Participações S.A. in August 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM Participações S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.