Head-To-Head Survey: PositiveID (PSID) vs. Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.B)

PositiveID (OTCMKTS:PSID) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get PositiveID alerts:

PositiveID has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PositiveID and Bio-Rad Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PositiveID 0 0 0 0 N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PositiveID and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PositiveID $5.36 million 0.00 -$8.56 million N/A N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.16 billion 3.19 $122.24 million N/A N/A

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than PositiveID.

Profitability

This table compares PositiveID and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PositiveID N/A N/A N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories 55.13% 3.72% 2.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of PositiveID shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats PositiveID on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PositiveID

PositiveID Corporation, a life sciences and technology company, develops and sells molecular diagnostic systems for bio-threat detection and medical testing in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Molecular Diagnostics, Medical Devices, and Mobile Labs. The company develops microfluidic systems for the automated preparation and performance of biological assays to detect biological threats and analyze biological samples at the point of need. It has a portfolio of intellectual property related to sample preparation and rapid medical testing applications. The company's microfluidic bio-agent autonomous networked detector (M-BAND) technology is a bio-aerosol monitor with integrated systems for sample collection, processing, and detection modules. Its M-BAND technology analyzes air samples for the detection of pathogenic bacteria, viruses, and toxins for up to 30 days. The company's FireflyDX is an automated pathogen detection system for rapid diagnostics for clinical and point-of-need applications. Its FireflyDX system detects and identifies common pathogens and diseases, such as E. coli, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, methicillin-susceptible staphylococcus aureus, clostridium difficile, Zika virus, Ebola virus, influenza, and others. In addition, PositiveID Corporation markets Caregiver, a non-contact clinical thermometer that measures forehead temperature in adults, children, and infants for hospitals, physicians' offices, medical clinics, nursing homes and other long-term care institutions, and acute care hospitals; and manufactures and sells specialty technology vehicles for mobile laboratory, command and communications applications, and mobile cellular systems. The company was formerly known as VeriChip Corporation and changed its name to PositiveID Corporation in November 2009. PositiveID Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (Bio-Rad) is a manufacturer and distributor of its life science research and clinical diagnostics products. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. It manufactures and supplies the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry and other markets with a range of products and systems used to separate complex chemical and biological materials and to identify, analyze and purify their components. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, sells and services reagents, apparatus and instruments used for biological research. The Clinical Diagnostics segment develops, manufactures, sells and services automated test systems, informatics systems, test kits and specialized quality controls for the healthcare market. As of December 31, 2016, Bio-Rad sold more than 8,000 products and services to a client base, including scientific research, healthcare, education and government customers around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for PositiveID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PositiveID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.