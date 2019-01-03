Healthequity (HQY) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)’s share price dropped 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.80 and last traded at $54.90. Approximately 788,310 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 729,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.11.

HQY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Healthequity from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Healthequity from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Healthequity from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Healthequity to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 101.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Healthequity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $146,435.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,661.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $307,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,883,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,846 shares of company stock worth $1,163,748. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 26,635 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

