HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (HEGIY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hengan International Group Company Limited operates as an investment holding company. It engages in the manufacturing, distributing and selling of personal hygiene products, food and snack products and skin care products primarily in China. The company’s operating segments consists of Tissue Paper Products, Sanitary Napkins Products, Disposable Diapers Products, Food and Snacks Products and Skin Care Products and Others. Hengan International Group Company Limited is headquartered in Quanzhou, China. “

Shares of OTCMKTS HEGIY opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $56.38.

About HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers box tissue papers, first-aid products, enema, skin care and cleansing products, baby skin care products, sanitary napkins and pantiliners, kitchen towels, pocket handkerchiefs, preservation bags/paper, toilet rolls, adult and baby diapers, and wet tissues.

