Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $391.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.36. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

In other Heritage Insurance news, Director James Masiello purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $96,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,703.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Lucas purchased 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $63,864.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 945,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,555,572.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 30,682 shares of company stock worth $487,093. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 13.7% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 751,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after buying an additional 90,745 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 65.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,040,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after buying an additional 410,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 18.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 141.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 48,665 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as residential wind-only property insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina.

