Hershey Co (HSY) Holdings Reduced by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lessened its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hershey worth $21,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. grace capital bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 47,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 21,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $2,291,932.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,292 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,677 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

Shares of HSY opened at $105.44 on Thursday. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $114.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55. Hershey had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 102.30%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.722 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

