Hiscox (HSX) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,790 ($23.39) to GBX 1,711 ($22.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,875 ($24.50) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,445 ($18.88) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hiscox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,471.67 ($19.23).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 1,576 ($20.59) on Thursday. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 1,069.50 ($13.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,526 ($19.94).

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,602 ($20.93) per share, with a total value of £14,642.28 ($19,132.73).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.