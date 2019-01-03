Histogenics (HSGX) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HSGX. HC Wainwright cut Histogenics to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Histogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BTIG Research cut Histogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Histogenics to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSGX opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Histogenics has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $5.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.16.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Histogenics will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSGX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Histogenics by 72.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Histogenics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 22,133 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Histogenics in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Histogenics in the third quarter valued at $117,000. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Histogenics Company Profile

Histogenics Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development of restorative cell therapies in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

