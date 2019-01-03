Histogenics (HSGX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 91,401,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 56,161,355 shares.The stock last traded at $0.18 and had previously closed at $0.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSGX. ValuEngine upgraded Histogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright set a $1.00 price target on Histogenics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Histogenics to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Histogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Histogenics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

The firm has a market cap of $5.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.16.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Histogenics Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Histogenics by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Histogenics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Histogenics during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Histogenics during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Histogenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Histogenics Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development of restorative cell therapies in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

