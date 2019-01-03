Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,387 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 5.87% of Atomera worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Atomera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Atomera alerts:

NASDAQ:ATOM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.84. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,534. Atomera Inc has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $43.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.75.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Atomera Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATOM shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Atomera in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hollencrest Capital Management Has $2.53 Million Stake in Atomera Inc (ATOM)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/hollencrest-capital-management-has-2-53-million-stake-in-atomera-inc-atom.html.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in the business of developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin-film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.