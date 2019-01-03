Hollencrest Capital Management Has $6.29 Million Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (BOND)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,712 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 0.9% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.32% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000.

Shares of BOND traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,402. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $106.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

