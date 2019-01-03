Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $1.46 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

MGV traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.25. 7,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,205. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $66.82 and a 1 year high of $82.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were paid a $0.5136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

