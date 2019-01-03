Hollencrest Capital Management Takes $922,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLY. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $222,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $237,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $274,000.

SLY traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.40. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,346. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

