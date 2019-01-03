Holo (HOT) Price Tops $0.0005

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Holo has a market cap of $62.29 million and approximately $973,960.00 worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Holo has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Holo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Binance, Bilaxy and ABCC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.02320746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00154335 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00199781 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026293 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026327 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,214,575,156 tokens. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, IDEX, Binance, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, OOOBTC, Fatbtc, ABCC and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

