Hologic (HOLX) Shares Gap Down to $38.42

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.17, but opened at $38.42. Hologic shares last traded at $38.37, with a volume of 66343 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.24.

Get Hologic alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.63 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $54,972.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,206 shares in the company, valued at $427,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $200,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,355 shares of company stock worth $1,584,655. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at $48,560,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Hologic by 135.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,328 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Hologic by 453.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,131,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,376,000 after purchasing an additional 927,244 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Hologic by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,808,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,609,000 after purchasing an additional 671,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hologic by 68.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,505,000 after purchasing an additional 384,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/hologic-holx-shares-gap-down-to-38-42.html.

Hologic Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.