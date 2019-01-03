Home Bancorp (HBCP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

HBCP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.31.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $36,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. 38.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

