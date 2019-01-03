Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HBNC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.20.

HBNC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. 1,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,870. The firm has a market cap of $605.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 24.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In other news, President James D. Neff purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 50.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 50.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 50.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, financial, agricultural, and commercial tax-exempt loans; and real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

