Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin Acquires 3,590 Shares of Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin purchased 3,590 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.91 per share, for a total transaction of $222,256.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE HY opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.88 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $782.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

