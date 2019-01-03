ICOS (ICOS) 1-Day Volume Tops $0.00

ICOS (CURRENCY:ICOS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One ICOS token can now be bought for $2.41 or 0.00038285 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. ICOS has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $0.00 worth of ICOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICOS has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.02318053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00154898 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00201352 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026064 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026073 BTC.

ICOS Token Profile

ICOS’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. ICOS’s total supply is 505,922 tokens and its circulating supply is 494,831 tokens. The official website for ICOS is icos.icobox.io. ICOS’s official Twitter account is @icobox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICOS Token Trading

ICOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

