ICU Medical (ICUI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded ICU Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $225.81 on Wednesday. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $210.94 and a fifty-two week high of $321.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 0.65.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.34. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $327.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Pfizer Inc sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $523,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the third quarter worth $186,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

