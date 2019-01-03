IDACORP Inc (IDA) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,557 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 39,830 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of IDACORP worth $21,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1,292.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

IDA opened at $90.02 on Thursday. IDACORP Inc has a one year low of $79.59 and a one year high of $102.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.40.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coal producer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $408.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

