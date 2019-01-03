IDEX (IEX) Earns Buy Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a $141.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In third-quarter 2018, IDEX's earnings and sales surpassed the respective estimates by 7.6% and 1.2%. Segmental businesses flourished on solid orders while margin expanded on higher sales and productivity actions. For 2018, IDEX has raised its earnings per share guidance from $5.27-$5.35 to $5.35-$5.37 range. The company is currently striving to expand its businesses by focusing on organic growth. Organic sales are projected to grow 8% versus 5-6% predicted earlier and 6% growth registered in 2017. Robust organic growth prospects and synergistic gains from acquired assets will be advantageous for the company in the quarters ahead. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates on the stock improved for 2018 and 2019. However, the company's shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of IDEX and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of IDEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.45.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $125.05 on Monday. IDEX has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $157.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

